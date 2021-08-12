 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biolase: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) moved higher by 31.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $9,134,000 higher by 210.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,310,000.

Guidance

Biolase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $9,134,000 and $9,134,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486779&tp_key=1b0bf5a842

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $1.51

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.44%

Company Profile

Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products: Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

 

Related Articles (BIOL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings