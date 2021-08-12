Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 50 Points; IEC Electronics Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 35,435.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 14,808.42. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,456.37.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), up 14% and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) up 5%.

In trading on Thursday, energy fell 1.2%.

Top Headline

The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.

Equities Trading UP

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares shot up 47% to $15.29 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) got a boost, shooting 46% to $25.23 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares were also up, gaining 69% to $2.14 after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares tumbled 51% to $3.65 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) were down 47% to $11.50 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) was down, falling 40% to $4.8850 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $69.22, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,753.00.

Silver traded down 1.5% Thursday to $23.145 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.3545.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.11%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.04% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.70%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.37%, French CAC 40 rose 0.36% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.38%.

Britain's gross domestic product increased 22.2% year-over-year in the second quarter, while industrial production dropped 0.7% in June. Imports to the UK rose 3.2% to a six-month high of GBP 51.26 billion, while exports declined 1.5% to GBP 48.74 billion in June.

Eurozone industrial production dropped 0.3% in June following a revised 1.1% drop in May. Italy's trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.681 billion in June from EUR 6.228 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

US initial jobless claims declined to 375,000 in the week ending August 7th.

The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.

US natural-gas supplies climbed 49 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Check out the full economic calendar here