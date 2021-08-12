 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veru Stock Gains After Q3 Result Tops Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Veru Stock Gains After Q3 Result Tops Estimates
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERUreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 71% year-on-year, to $17.66 million, beating the analyst consensus of $14.10 million.
  • FC2 prescription net revenues climbed 150% Y/Y to $13.5 million.
  • Gross Profit increased 113% Y/Y to $14 million with a profit margin expanding 1600 basis points to 79%.
  • The operating loss widened to $(2.9) million as operating expenses more than doubled to $16.7 million.
  • The company held $123 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Loss per share of $(0.03) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.06).
  • "Unfortunately, yet another COVID-19 viral infection wave has hit the United States and globally, making our COVID-19 drug development program highly relevant and timely as COVID-19 remains a severe threat with few effective therapies to complement the COVID-19 vaccination strategy," said CEO Mitchell Steiner.
  • Price Action: VERU shares are trading higher by 7.90% at $7.51 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
Veru: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Veru
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com