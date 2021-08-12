 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elbit Systems Stock Gains As Q2 Result Tops Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Elbit Systems Stock Gains As Q2 Result Tops Estimates
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20.7% year-over-year to $1.30 billion, beating the consensus of $1.17 billion.
  • Revenues by segments: Airborne systems $516.9 million (+32.7% Y/Y), Land systems $284.3 million (-3.6% Y/Y), C4ISR systems $342.2 million (+43.5% Y/Y), and Electro-optic systems $105.7 million (-19.8% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP net EPS improved to $2.11 from $1.56 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $1.57.
  • The GAAP gross margin was flat at 26%, and on an adjusted basis, the margin expanded by ten bps to 26.6%.
  • The operating income was flat compared to 2Q20 at $117.1 million, and the margin contracted by 186 bps to 9%. On an adjusted basis, the operating margin expanded by 20 bps to 8.8%.
  • Elbit Systems generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $157.1 million, compared to $169.3 million a year ago.
  • The company's backlog of orders as of June 30, 2021, totaled $13.6 billion, compared to $11.8 billion as of March 31, 2021.
  • The company's Q2 dividend of $0.46 per share is payable on September 13, 2021, with a record date of August 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 5.77% at $139.77 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESLT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com