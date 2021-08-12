5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.80 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.1% to $178.24 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.80 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.1% to $178.24 in after-hours trading. Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and guided to strong deliveries and revenues for the current quarter. The company also said it's on track to launch three new vehicles in 2022. Nio shares rose 1.1% to $44.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor