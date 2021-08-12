 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:07am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.80 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.1% to $178.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and guided to strong deliveries and revenues for the current quarter. The company also said it's on track to launch three new vehicles in 2022. Nio shares rose 1.1% to $44.46 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) to post a quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. W Airbnb shares rose 0.1% to $148.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) announced plans to buy ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) for a total consideration of $25.50 per share. Both Desktop Metal and ExOne also released their quarterly results. Desktop Metal shares gained 2% to $9.11 in after-hours trading, while ExOne shares jumped 39.2% to $24.05 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

