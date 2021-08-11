 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Euroseas Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:39pm   Comments
Shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) moved higher by 3.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 348.00% year over year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $18,291,000 rose by 35.40% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $26.58

Company's 52-week low was at $2.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.66%

Company Description

Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Along with its subsidiaries it primarily owns and operates a fleet consisting of dry-bulk, container, and multipurpose dry cargo vessels that are employed on spot and time charters. The company's fleet consists of containerships that transport container boxes providing scheduled service between ports.

 

