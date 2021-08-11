 Skip to main content

Arcos Dorados Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Arcos Dorados Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCOreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 102% year-on-year, to $592.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $542.45 million.
  • Systemwide comparable sales grew 98.7% versus last year and were nearly flat on a 2-year basis.
  • The revenue from company-operated restaurants rose 102.4% Y/Y, and franchised restaurants increased 107.6%.
  • The operating margin was 3%, and operating income for the quarter was $17.8 million.
  • The company held $161.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $47.16 million with a margin of 8.0%.
  • EPS of $0.02 beat the analyst consensus of $0.01.
  • "With the continued normalization of operating conditions, we now have enough visibility to resume planning for the long-term and are developing a new plan that will go well beyond just the next year," said CEO Marcelo Rabach.
  • Price Action: ARCO shares traded lower by 4.09% at $5.63 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

