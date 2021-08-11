Mid-Day Market Update: Upstart Jumps Following Strong Q2 Results; ON24 Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.50% to 35,439.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.45% to 14,722.22. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,440.95.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC), up 2% and Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) up 3%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy fell 0.7%.

Top Headline

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Wendy's reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year, to $493.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $461.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.27 beat the analyst consensus of $0.18.

Wendy's raised the FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.79 - $0.81 from the prior $0.72 - $0.74, versus the consensus of $0.74.

Wendy's raised its regular quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.12 per share, payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2021. The company's Board also approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authorization by $70 million to a total of $220 million.

Equities Trading UP

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) shares shot up 61% to $22.19. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $11 per share.

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) got a boost, shooting 33% to $1.72 after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint. The company also released Q2 results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $166.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares tumbled 47% to $10.13 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded HyreCar from Buy to Neutral.

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) were down 33% to $8.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY21 net sales guidance.

ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) was down, falling 29% to $22.91 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak FY21 guidance. JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $67.93, while gold traded up 0.9% to $1,746.60.

Silver traded up 0.1% Wednesday to $23.42 while copper rose 0.3% to $4.3665.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.41%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.79% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.35%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.72%, French CAC 40 rose 0.54% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.88%.

German consumer price inflation rate was confirmed at 3.8% year-over-year in July, while annual inflation rate in Italy increased to 1.9% in July from 1.3% in the earlier month.

Economics

US consumer prices increased 0.5% in July.

US crude oil inventories dropped 0.447 million barrels in the August 6th week, versus a 3.626 million rise in the prior period, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget statement for July is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

