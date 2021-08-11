Berkeley Lights, Bayer Ink Discovery Pact For Next-Gen Traits In Agricultural Sector, Berkeley Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI) reports Q2 sales of $19.3 million, +82% Y/Y, but slightly missing the consensus of $19.64 million.
- The Company expanded the installed base to 92 platforms, with seven new direct placements shipped in the quarter. The gross margin remains unchanged at 66%.
- It reported a wider operating loss of $(17.8) million, compared to $(12.2) million a year ago.
- Net loss swelled to $(18.1) million, compared to $(12.4) million in Q2 FY20.
- EPS loss of $(0.27) versus $(4.25) a year ago, missed the consensus of $(0.24).
- Berkeley Lights continues to expect full-year 2021 revenue of $90 million - $100 million, a Y/Y growth of 40% - 56%.
- Separately, Berkeley has announced a multi-year agreement with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) to develop and perform high-throughput functional screening workflows to accelerate and expand the discovery of novel traits.
- The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Berkeley Lights will leverage its platform to screen individual bioactive variants for Bayer, marking the first application of Berkeley Lights' technology for use in the agricultural sector.
- Price Action: BLI shares are down 4.09% at $42 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General