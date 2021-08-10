Dream Finders Homes Shares Slide As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Dream Finders Homes Inc (NASDAQ: DFH) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 83% year-on-year, to $365.28 million, missing the analyst consensus of $507.67 million.
- Home closings increased 91% Y/Y to 996 homes.
- Net new orders grew 92% Y/Y to 1521 homes, and the cancellation rate fell 360 basis points to 14.4%.
- The gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 16.5%.
- The company held $53 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Homes in backlog at Q2 end rose 184% Y/Y to 4137 units.
- EPS of $0.31 missed the analyst consensus of $0.43.
- "Price appreciation in our homes sold has flowed through to our margins, which are outpacing the industry-wide headwinds we are facing in the supply chain," said CEO Patrick Zalupski.
- Outlook: Dream Finders Homes maintained its guidance of 5,000 - 6,000 home closings for the full year 2021.
- Price action: DFH shares closed lower by 6.27% at $22.88 on Tuesday.
