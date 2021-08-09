Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.32% over the past year to ($1.32), which beat the estimate of ($2.08).

Revenue of $2,221,000 decreased by 27.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000.

Guidance

Reata Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Reata Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3196578&sessionid=1&key=57A5A4A99C3D3BA0F2D6A7D9D86B06B7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $186.82

52-week low: $76.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.04%

Company Description

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.