Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.69% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $174,181,000 higher by 62.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $198,450,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $750,000,000 and $800,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45936/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.08

Company's 52-week low was at $6.52

Price action over last quarter: down 29.14%

Company Description

SmileDirectClub Inc is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company has one operating segment, aligner products.