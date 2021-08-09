Recro Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $18,017,000 rose by 16.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Recro Pharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9d2ht2ax

Price Action

52-week high: $5.29

Company's 52-week low was at $1.49

Price action over last quarter: down 33.90%

Company Profile

Recro Pharma Inc is a contract development and manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products. Its product portfolio includes Ritalin LA, Focalin XR, Verelan PM, SR & Verapamil PM, Verapamil SR, and Zohydro ER.