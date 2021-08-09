 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 810.00% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $207,573,000 higher by 319.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Inter Parfums Sees FY21 Net Sales ~$750M

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $79.63

Company's 52-week low was at $36.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.24%

Company Description

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie & Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and the United States operations. The company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

 

Related Articles (IPAR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2021
Inter Parfums Partners With Salvatore For Ferragamo Brand Perfumes
CPSI Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings