Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 810.00% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $207,573,000 higher by 319.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Inter Parfums Sees FY21 Net Sales ~$750M

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $79.63

Company's 52-week low was at $36.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.24%

Company Description

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie & Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and the United States operations. The company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.