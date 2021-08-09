Johnson Outdoors Stock Gains As Q3 Earnings Smashes Estimates On Strong Demand
- Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: JOUT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 54.3% year-on-year, to $213.57 million, beating the analyst consensus of $198.68 million.
- Net sales from Fishing increased 51% Y/Y, Camping grew 84%, Watercraft Recreation increased 30%, and Diving rose 93%.
- Gross profit rose 55.9% Y/Y to $97.5 million with a profit margin of 45.7%.
- Operating expenses increased 20% Y/Y to $59.4 million.
- The operating margin was 17.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 195% to $38.1 million.
- The company held $249 million in cash and equivalents as of July 2, 2021.
- EPS of $2.83 beat the analyst consensus of $2.50.
- "Momentum in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation continued, and as pandemic-related travel restrictions are being lifted, our work to strengthen the SCUBAPRO brand has been paying off as Diving begins to recover," said CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold.
- Price action: JOUT shares are trading higher by 5.10% at $124.17 on the last check Monday.
