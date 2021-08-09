Veritiv Stock Jumps On Strong Q2 Earnings, Upbeat FY21 Outlook
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18.1% year-on-year, to $1.66 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.52 million.
- EPS of $1.62 beat the analyst consensus of $0.81.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased 8.2% Y/Y to $177.8 million.
- The operating margin was 2.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $38.3 million.
- Net restructuring charges were $5.2 million for the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 84.7% Y/Y to $73.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.4%, expanding 160 basis points from last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $36.9 million. The company held $34.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Outlook: Veritiv sees FY21 EPS of $6.25 - $7.50 versus the consensus of $4.50.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $270 million - $290 million (prior $220 million - $240 million).
- Price action: VRTV shares traded higher by 16.7% at $75.63 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas