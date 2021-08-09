 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Information Services Stock Gained 9% On Q2 Earnings, Hiked Share Buyback By $25M, Robust Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
Share:
Information Services Stock Gained 9% On Q2 Earnings, Hiked Share Buyback By $25M, Robust Q3 Guidance
  • Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: IIIreported second-quarter revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to $70.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $65.5 million.
  • The firm's recurring revenues grew by 18%, fueled by the ISG Research business.
  • Segment: Revenue from Americas increased 28% Y/Y to $40.3 million; Europe rose 13% Y/Y to $23.7 million; Asia Pacific grew 36% Y/Y to $6.5 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA grew 32% Y/Y to $9.7 million. The margin expanded 100 bps to 14%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.07.
  • ISG generated $8.9 million in operating cash flow and held $43.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend & Buybacks: ISG returned $9.8 million to shareholders via share buyback and dividends and reduced debt by $1.1 million.
  • It hiked the share buyback program by $25 million declared a Q3 dividend of $0.03 per share payable on September 24.
  • Outlook: ISG sees Q3 revenues between $66 million -$68 million, above the analyst consensus of $63.2 million.
  • It sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million - $9 million.
  • ISG sees market momentum continuing in the second half, reflecting pent-up demand and a structural shift to cloud adoption and digital transformation, Chair and CEO Michael P. Connors stated.
  • Price action: III shares gained 8.90% at $6.47 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (III)

Recap: Information Services Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Information Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Dividends Buybacks Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com