A Preview Of HyreCar's Earnings

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

HyreCar EPS will likely be near $-0.12 while revenue will be around $8.94 million, according to analysts. HyreCar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.22. Revenue was $5.58 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 45.45% increase for the company. Sales would be up 60.13% on a year-over-year basis. HyreCar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.12 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.10 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 7.47 M 6.84 M 6.44 M 5.05 M Revenue Actual 7.45 M 7.00 M 6.81 M 5.58 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 412.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HyreCar is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.