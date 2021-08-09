Earnings Preview For Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Carlyle Group earnings will be near $0.58 per share on sales of $659.34 million, according to analysts. Carlyle Group reported a per-share profit of $0.41 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $582.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 41.46%. Revenue would be up 13.25% on a year-over-year basis. Carlyle Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.52 0.44 0.35 0.36 EPS Actual 0.88 0.58 0.64 0.40 0.41 Revenue Estimate 659.34 M 609.52 M 553.02 M 484.67 M 479.06 M Revenue Actual 919.00 M 612.50 M 629.70 M 496.50 M 582.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group were trading at $47.8 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carlyle Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.