II-VI Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, August 10, II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

II-VI earnings will be near $0.76 per share on sales of $783.33 million, according to analysts. II-VI EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.18. Revenue was $746.29 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 35.59%. Sales would be have grown 4.96% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.91 0.55 0.76 EPS Actual 0.91 1.08 0.84 1.18 Revenue Estimate 772.27 M 776.90 M 730.51 M 712.34 M Revenue Actual 783.23 M 786.57 M 728.08 M 746.29 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of II-VI were trading at $68.36 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. II-VI is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.