XPEL: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) rose 4.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 164.29% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $68,736,000 rose by 91.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $57,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2148/42329

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $103.84

52-week low: $19.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.15%

Company Description

XPEL Inc is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support and world-class training.