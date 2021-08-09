 Skip to main content

Recap: International Seaways Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 121.34% year over year to ($0.51), which missed the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $46,304,000 decreased by 66.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $47,440,000.

Guidance

International Seaways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/insw/mediaframe/46101/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.39

52-week low: $12.44

Price action over last quarter: down 21.42%

Company Description

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2 and MR product carriers.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

