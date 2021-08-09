Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.26% year over year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $41,337,000 up by 2.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $91,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5w498hja

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $40.14

52-week low: $16.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.51%

Company Overview

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases affecting the liver, along with cancers, and other therapeutic areas to address liver problems. The company is using ribonucleic acid interference (RNA) technology platform to develop its products. The product candidates are nedosiran (for primary hyperoxaluria), belcesiran (for genetic liver disease), DCR-PCSK9 (for cardiovascular disease), and RG6346 (for hepatitis B virus) among others.