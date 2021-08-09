SciPlay: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.11% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $154,000,000 decreased by 7.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $152,860,000.

Outlook

SciPlay hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.74

Company's 52-week low was at $11.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.02%

Company Overview

SciPlay Corp develops, markets and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms, including Jackpot Party Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Bingo Showdown, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and a solitaire social game targeted toward casual game players, among others. Its games are available in various formats. The company operates in one segment with one business activity, developing and monetizing social games.