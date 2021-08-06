 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ruth's Hospitality Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Ruth's Hospitality Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ: RUTHreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 290% year-on-year, to $110.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $106.68 million.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales jumped 286.6% versus last year and 5.0% versus 2019.
  • Restaurant sales amounted to $104.17 million, and Franchise income was $4.5 million.
  • The operating margin was 14.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $16.3 million.
  • EPS of $0.36 beat the analyst consensus of $0.23.
  • "We are excited about this momentum and our renewed commitment to unit growth as we expect to open seven new Company-owned or managed restaurants by the end of 2022," said President, CEO, and Chairperson Cheryl Henry.
  • Outlook: Ruth's Hospitality expects 2021 General and administrative expenses of $32 million - $33.5 million, and total capital expenditures of $20 million - $25 million.
  • Price action: RUTH shares traded higher by 2.84% at $20.31 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RUTH)

Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
3 ETFS To Watch With Increased Restaurant Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com