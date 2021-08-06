 Skip to main content

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Falls As Q2 Earnings Lag Consensus, Doubt On Ability To Continue As Going Concern
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ: CEMIQ2 sales increased 26% Y/Y to $6.5 million, missing the consensus of $8.5 million.
  • Net product sales increased 4% to $3.9 million. Government grant, license, and royalty, and R&D revenue totaled $2.5 million, almost double from Q2 FY20.
  • Chembio posted a wider operating loss of $8.3 million, compared to $7.3 million a year ago.
  • R&D expenses increased 46% to $2.8 million, primarily associated with clinical and regulatory work related to pursuing a EUA and 510(k) from FDA for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system and a EUA for the DPP Respiratory Panel.
  • EPS loss was $(0.45), wider than $(0.42) a year ago and missing the consensus of $(0.27).
  • During the quarter, Chembio recognized $1.3 million of non-cash impairment loss from the write-off of the intangible assets and $0.7 million of restructuring costs related to professional fees.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.6 million. 
  • After Q2, $36.9 million of gross proceeds were raised through the ATM offering.
  • Revenues during the June quarter did not meet the Company's expectations, and the shortfall in revenues was a principal cause of the Company's limited cash and cash equivalents position, according to the press release.
  • It undertook measures to increase revenues and liquidity, with a $28.3 million purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos to purchase DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021 in Brazil.
  • A $4 million purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management, supported by The Global Fund for its HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay for shipment to Ethiopia into early 2022
  • Earlier this week, Chembio's LumiraDx COVID-19 antibody test received an FDA emergency use nod.
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are down 15.1% at $2.99 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

