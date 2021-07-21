 Skip to main content

Chembio Stock More Than Doubles On $28M Purchase Order For Its COVID Antigen Tests

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 5:36am   Comments
Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMIreceived a $28.3 million purchase order from Brazil's Bio-Manguinhos to purchase Chembio's DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021. 

  • The Antigen test detects the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, which indicates an active COVID-19 infection, in 15-20 minutes using a minimally invasive nasal swab. 
  • The DPP platform can detect up to eight different test results from a single patient sample through advanced multiplexing.
  • Bio-Manguinhos, a subsidiary of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), is responsible for developing and producing vaccines, diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals, primarily to meet the demands of Brazil's national public health system. 
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are up 109.7% at $4.32 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

