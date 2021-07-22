Chembio To Ship $4M Of WHO-Qualified HIV Test Kits To Ethiopia In 2022
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) has received a $4 million purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM), supported by The Global Fund.
- The order comes to purchase Chembio's HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay for shipment to Ethiopia into early 2022.
- The HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay is a World Health Organization (WHO) prequalified, rapid point-of-care assay to detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies in fingerstick whole blood, venous whole blood, serum, or plasma.
- Recently, the Company received a $28.3 million purchase for its COVID-19 antigen tests for Brazil.
- Price Action: CEMI shares hit an upper circuit breaker twice are down 1.50% at $5.26 on profit booking during the market session on the last check Thursday.
