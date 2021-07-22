 Skip to main content

Chembio To Ship $4M Of WHO-Qualified HIV Test Kits To Ethiopia In 2022

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Chembio To Ship $4M Of WHO-Qualified HIV Test Kits To Ethiopia In 2022
  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) has received a $4 million purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM), supported by The Global Fund.
  • The order comes to purchase Chembio's HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay for shipment to Ethiopia into early 2022. 
  • The HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay is a World Health Organization (WHO) prequalified, rapid point-of-care assay to detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies in fingerstick whole blood, venous whole blood, serum, or plasma. 
  • Recently, the Company received a $28.3 million purchase for its COVID-19 antigen tests for Brazil. 
  • Price Action: CEMI shares hit an upper circuit breaker twice are down 1.50% at $5.26 on profit booking during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts General

