Century Casinos: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 151.16% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
Revenue of $92,185,000 rose by 155.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $85,300,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Century Casinos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $15.84
Company's 52-week low was at $4.04
Price action over last quarter: down 14.19%
Company Description
Century Casinos Inc is a casino entertainment company that develops and operates gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing (including off-track betting) and entertainment facilities primarily in North America. It has casinos in USA, Century Casino & Hotel - Colorado; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort - West Virginia; Century Casino Cape Girardeau, and Century Casino Caruthersville - Missouri; Canada, Century Casino & Hotel; Century Casino St. Albert, and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino - Edmonton; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, Century Sports, and Century Bets! Inc - Calgary; and Casinos Poland in Poland.
