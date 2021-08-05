Air Transport Services Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.53% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $409,872,000 up by 8.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $401,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Air Transport Services Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.43

52-week low: $21.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.36%

Company Overview

Air Transport Services Group Inc along with its subsidiaries operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. It leases aircraft and provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services mainly to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Cargo Aircraft Management and ACMI Services (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance). It generates a majority of its revenue from the ACMI services segment.