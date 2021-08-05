Calyxt: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.36% over the past year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $11,880,000 higher by 414.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,140,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Calyxt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/clxt/mediaframe/45928/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $12.43

52-week low: $3.16

Price action over last quarter: down 15.90%

Company Description

Calyxt Inc is a technology company focused on delivering plant-based innovations and solutions. The company uses its proprietary TALEN gene editing technology to work with partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. The company's commercial focus is North America. It recognizes revenue from the sales of high oleic soybean grain, oil, and meal as well as sales of its first hemp product.