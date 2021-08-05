Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $152,428,000 rose by 52.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $146,060,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.04) and ($0.03).

Q3 revenue expected between $165,000,000 and $166,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fcloudflare.net%2F&eventid=3193325&sessionid=1&key=0DD62501A4E6A0A01469799BC9833AE1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $122.77

Company's 52-week low was at $32.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.78%

Company Overview

Cloudflare Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the software business. It has built a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The product offerings of the company include Argo Smart Routing, Load Balancing, Web Optimizations, Mobile Software Development Kit, Cloudflare Access, and Cloudflare Spectrum among others.