Carvana: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 141.94% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $3,336,000,000 up by 198.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvna21080520MTvl4O.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $344.32

Company's 52-week low was at $158.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.42%

Company Profile

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage.