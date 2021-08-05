Recap: Novavax Q2 Earnings

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1483.33% year over year to ($4.75), which missed the estimate of ($3.63).

Revenue of $298,017,000 higher by 738.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $387,870,000.

Guidance

Novavax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2691/42020

Price Action

52-week high: $331.68

Company's 52-week low was at $76.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.23%

Company Overview

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. Novavax develops product candidates geared toward all age demographics of the general population.