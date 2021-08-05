Inogen Stock Plunges As Supply Chain Constraints Pile Up To Hit 2H FY21; Analysts Downgrade Stock
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) reported Q2 revenue of $101.6 million, +41.7% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $88.75 million.
- The sales growth was driven primarily due to strong consumer demand, improved average selling prices in all channels, and reduced COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.
- The Company reported domestic direct-to-consumer revenue of $40.9 million, a 35.6% increase. Rental revenue was $11.3 million, an 85.2% increase.
- “We are pleased with our recovery in our core business. Demand and average selling prices for portable oxygen concentrators increased primarily due to higher consumer confidence and higher COVID-19 vaccination rates, leading to increased patient ambulation in Q2,” said Nabil Shabshab, president and CEO.
- Inogen reported an operating income of $11.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million.
- Inogen posted Q2 EPS of $0.22, beating the consensus of EPS loss of $(0.11).
- Inogen expects revenue growth constraints starting Q3 FY21, however, until the availability of semiconductor chips improves.
- Inogen expects total revenue in 2H FY21 to be lower than 1H FY21, with the most significant negative impact on its domestic business-to-business channel.
- It expects net losses in Q3 & Q4 and a net loss for full-year 2021, reflecting the anticipated supply-constrained revenue decline, increased cost of goods sold per unit, and higher operating expense in the 2H of 2021 compared to 1H of 2021.
- Keybanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Price Action: INGN shares are down 32% at $55.95 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for INGN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Keybanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Jun 2021
|William Blair
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|May 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Market Perform
