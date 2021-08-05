 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inogen Stock Plunges As Supply Chain Constraints Pile Up To Hit 2H FY21; Analysts Downgrade Stock
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
Share:
Inogen Stock Plunges As Supply Chain Constraints Pile Up To Hit 2H FY21; Analysts Downgrade Stock
  • Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGNreported Q2 revenue of $101.6 million, +41.7% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $88.75 million.
  • The sales growth was driven primarily due to strong consumer demand, improved average selling prices in all channels, and reduced COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.
  • The Company reported domestic direct-to-consumer revenue of $40.9 million, a 35.6% increase. Rental revenue was $11.3 million, an 85.2% increase.
  • “We are pleased with our recovery in our core business. Demand and average selling prices for portable oxygen concentrators increased primarily due to higher consumer confidence and higher COVID-19 vaccination rates, leading to increased patient ambulation in Q2,” said Nabil Shabshab, president and CEO. 
  • Inogen reported an operating income of $11.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million.
  • Inogen posted Q2 EPS of $0.22, beating the consensus of EPS loss of $(0.11).
  • Inogen expects revenue growth constraints starting Q3 FY21, however, until the availability of semiconductor chips improves.
  • Inogen expects total revenue in 2H FY21 to be lower than 1H FY21, with the most significant negative impact on its domestic business-to-business channel. 
  • It expects net losses in Q3 & Q4 and a net loss for full-year 2021, reflecting the anticipated supply-constrained revenue decline, increased cost of goods sold per unit, and higher operating expense in the 2H of 2021 compared to 1H of 2021.
  • Keybanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Price Action: INGN shares are down 32% at $55.95 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for INGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Jun 2021William BlairUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
May 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for INGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INGN)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; SiTime Shares Gain After Strong Q2 Results
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 200 Points; Itron Shares Tumble Following Downbeat Earnings
68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Kellogg Tops Q2 Views
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Small Cap Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGIIRoth CapitalMaintains28.0
INSGRoth CapitalMaintains7.5
BBSIRoth CapitalMaintains98.0
SITMRoth CapitalMaintains200.0
RVLVRoth CapitalMaintains79.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com