 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scorpio Tankers Stock Falls After Missing Q2 Earnings Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Scorpio Tankers Stock Falls After Missing Q2 Earnings Estimates
  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNGreported a second-quarter vessel revenue decline of ~60% Y/Y to $139.44 million, missing the consensus of $155.89 million.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $(0.94) missed the consensus of $(0.64).
  • Operating expenses declined by 5.1% Y/Y to $154.74 million.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $(15.3) million, compared to an operating income of $183.12 million a year ago.
  • Average TCE revenue per day decreased to $11,954 per day in the quarter, from $29,693 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $50.3 million, compared to $251.99 million in 2Q20, and margin fell to 36.1% from 72.8%.
  • Scorpio Tankers generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $25.92 million, compared to $292.1 million a year ago.
  • Scorpio Tankers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about September 29, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of September 9, 2021.
  • The company has $268.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of August 4, 2021.
  • In August, Scorpio Tankers agreed to acquire a minority interest in a portfolio of nine product tankers, consisting of five dual-fuel MR Methanol tankers.
  • Price action: STNG shares trading lower by 5.66% at $14.491 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STNG)

Understanding Scorpio Tankers's Unusual Options Activity
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Dividends Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com