 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nintendo Switch Sale Weakness Affects Its Q1 Topline; Reiterates Weak FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Nintendo Switch Sale Weakness Affects Its Q1 Topline; Reiterates Weak FY22 Outlook

Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOYreported a first-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 9.9% year-on-year to ¥322.6 billion. 

Dedicated video game platform sales declined 10.3% Y/Y to ¥308.9 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 0.6% Y/Y to ¥13.1 billion. Playing cards, etc., sales rose 72.6% Y/Y to ¥0.5 billion.

Hardware: Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 21.7% Y/Y to 4.45 million units. Nintendo Switch sales increased 8.3% Y/Y to 3.31 million units. Nintendo Switch Lite sales reduced 56.7% Y/Y to 1.14 million units.

Software: Software sales decreased 10.2% Y/Y to 45.29 million units. Digital sales declined 24.9% Y/Y to ¥75.9 billion. In comparison, its peer Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONYclocked 15% Y/Y growth in Q1 revenue.

Profit: The gross profit decreased 8.8% Y/Y to ¥192.8 billion due to lower sales. The gross margin expanded 70 bps to 59.8%, mainly due to the weak yen, even though the ratio of digital and first-party software sales to total software sales decreased.

The operating profit declined 17.3% Y/Y to ¥119.7 billion. The operating margin contracted 330 bps to 37.1% due to the gross profit decline and higher SG&A.

The net profit reduced 12.9% Y/Y to ¥92.7 billion, and the net margin declined 100 bps to 28.7%. Nintendo posted an EPS of ¥778.59.

Outlook: Nintendo reiterated its FY22 guidance of net sales of ¥1.6 trillion, representing a 9% Y/Y decline. It sees FY22 Nintendo Switch Hardware decline of 11.5% Y/Y to 25.5 million units. It considers a Nintendo Switch Software decline of 17.7% Y/Y to 190 million units.

The videogame maker forecasts an FY22 operating profit of ¥500 billion, implying a 22% Y/Y decline and a net profit of ¥340 billion, signifying a 29.2% Y/Y decrease.

Nintendo cut the FY22 dividend forecast by 35.6% Y/Y to ¥1,430. It held ¥1.1 trillion in cash and equivalents.

Price action: NTDOY shares closed lower by 1.59% at $63.81 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTDOY)

If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When Pokemon Go Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Facebook Bets Big On Metaverse: Why It's Important For The Industry, FB Stock
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk
Netflix Catching 'Em All? New Live Action Pokémon Show In Development
Cathie Wood Loads Up $88M In Twitter After Jack Dorsey Highlights Bitcoin's Role In Social Media Company's Future
Nintendo Says Claims Of Switch OLED Model Having Higher Profit Margin Than Regular Model Are 'Incorrect'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: PS5Earnings News Guidance Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com