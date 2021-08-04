Angi: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 400.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $420,988,000 up by 12.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $426,310,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Angi hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.17

Company's 52-week low was at $9.28

Price action over last quarter: down 19.00%

Company Description

Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. It has two geographical segments namely North America (the United States and Canada), which primarily includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, and Fixd Repair; and Europe, which includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American segment.