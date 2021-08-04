Century Aluminum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.11% year over year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $528,000,000 up by 31.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $541,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Century Aluminum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Century Aluminum hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fcenturyaluminum.com%2F&eventid=3196848&sessionid=1&key=DD4E57EB05956FEF909AB328DCCF4D4B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.60

Company's 52-week low was at $6.27

Price action over last quarter: down 11.72%

Company Description

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.