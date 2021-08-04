Royal Caribbean Stock Sinks As Q2 Earnings Trails Consensus, Forecasts Q3 Loss
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 71% year-on-year, to $50.91 million, missing the analyst consensus of $147.37 million.
- Passenger ticket revenues plummeted 78.7% Y/Y to $22.8 million.
- Cruise operating expense fell 37.6% Y/Y to $424.8 million.
- The operating loss contracted 20.2% Y/Y to $(1.02) billion.
- The average monthly cash burn rate for Q2 was about $330 million, slightly higher than Q1 as it returned additional ships into operation.
- Royal Caribbean held $4.25 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Customer Deposits increased $530 million from last quarter to $2.4 billion.
- Adjusted loss per share of $(5.06) missed the analyst consensus for a loss of $(4.40).
- "After 16 months of being at a virtual standstill and another painful financial result this quarter, the flywheel is clearly picking up momentum," said CEO Richard D. Fain.
- In total, 36 ships from Royal Caribbean's five brands, or over 60% of its fleet, have either resumed sailing or intend to resume sailing by August-end.
- Outlook: Royal Caribbean expects to incur a net loss on U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for Q3 and FY21.
- Price action: RCL shares are trading lower by 4.63% at $71.01 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by postcardtrip from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga