Recap: Astec Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 26.87% year over year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $278,000,000 rose by 4.79% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $299,680,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Astec Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2146/42126

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $80.00

Company's 52-week low was at $44.24

Price action over last quarter: down 9.74%

Company Profile

Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. It has two operating segments: Infrastructure Solutions (the largest in terms of revenue) and Materials Solutions. The majority of sales derives from the United States. Its customers comprise asphalt producers, highway and heavy equipment contractors, ready mix concrete producers, demolition recycling markets, sand and gravel producers, open mine operators, quarry operators, and others.