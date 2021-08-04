Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 150.38% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.53.
Revenue of $29,827,000,000 higher by 96.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,610,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mpc/mediaframe/45727/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $64.84
52-week low: $26.56
Price action over last quarter: down 5.17%
Company Description
Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 2.8 million barrels per day. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed MLP, MPLX.
