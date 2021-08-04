 Skip to main content

Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) moved higher by 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 42.11% year over year to ($0.11), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $23,001,000 higher by 114.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TherapeuticsMD hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/prmvmjw4

Price Action

52-week high: $2.75

Company's 52-week low was at $0.93

Price action over last quarter: down 6.42%

Company Description

TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women. The company intends to commercialize advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. TherapeuticsMD's drug candidates that have completed clinical trials are designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, and discomfort. The company relies on third parties for the production of clinical and commercial quantities of its drug candidates.

 

