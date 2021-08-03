Glatfelter Q2 Result Tops Estimates
- Glatfelter Corp (NYSE: GLT) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year, to $244.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $242 million.
- Composite fibers sales rose 15.9% Y/Y, Airlaid materials sales gained 9.9%.
- Gross profit increased 10.9% Y/Y to $35.6 million.
- The operating margin was 3.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 10.8% to $8.1 million.
- The company held $84.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. The company's net debt amounted to $397.2 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $1.4 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.18 beat the analyst consensus of $0.14.
- "The higher volumes, combined with increased production and a strong contribution from Mount Holly, propelled Glatfelter to deliver positive overall results compared to expectations," said CEO Dante C. Parrini.
- Price action: GLT shares closed higher by 4.26% at $15.68 on Tuesday.
