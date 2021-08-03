Earnings Outlook For Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group earnings of $3.68 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.12 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Nexstar Media Group announced EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $914.63 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 82.18%. Revenue would be up 22.45% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 3.48 7.11 3.12 1.18 EPS Actual 4.42 7.97 4.08 2.02 Revenue Estimate 1.08 B 1.34 B 1.08 B 912.19 M Revenue Actual 1.11 B 1.38 B 1.12 B 914.63 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nexstar Media Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.