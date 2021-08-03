 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eaton Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Adjusted EPS Outlook

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Eaton Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Adjusted EPS Outlook
  • Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETNreported second-quarter sales growth of 35.4% year-over-year to $5.22 billion, beating the consensus of $4.91 billion.
  • Sales increase consisted of 27% growth in organic sales, 5% growth from acquisitions, and 3% positive currency translation.
  • Sales by segments: Electrical Americas $1.8 billion (+24% Y/Y), Electrical Global $1.4 billion (+28% Y/Y), Hydraulics $560 million (+36.3% Y/Y), Aerospace $625 million (+36% Y/Y), and Vehicle $675 million (+106.4% Y/Y).
  • For the Electrical Americas segment, orders increased 43% Y/Y, and Backlog at June end was up 43% Y/Y. Electrical Global segment orders were up 46% Y/Y, and Backlog at June end grew 50% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.72 from $0.87 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $1.55.
  • The segment operating profit increased by 71% Y/Y to $971 million, and the margin expanded by 390 bps to 18.6%.
  • The company says strong segment margins were driven by effectively managing supply chain constraints, increased productivity, and continued benefits from the multi-year restructuring program announced in Q2 of 2020.
  • Eaton generated cash from operating activities of $637 million, with Free cash flow of $484 million.
  • Eaton completed the sale of its Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S, a Danish industrial company, for $3.3 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company expects adjusted EPS of $6.58 - $6.88, up 37% at the midpoint over 2020 vs. the consensus of $6.22. (Prior view $5.90- $6.30, up 24% at the midpoint over 2020).
  • It sees an adjusted operating cash flow of $2.6 billion - $2.8 billion, up $200 million at the midpoint over previous guidance.
  • The company expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.72 - $1.82 versus the consensus of $1.59.
  • Price action: ETN shares traded higher by 1.60% at $159.00 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETN)

Eaton Corp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Understanding Eaton Corp's Unusual Options Activity
Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp
Lennox International CEO Todd Bluedorn Retiring After 15 Years
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Where Eaton Corp Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com