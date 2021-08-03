 Skip to main content

Recap: Jacobs Engineering Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.16% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $3,576,000,000 up by 9.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Jacobs raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $6-$6.30 to $6.15-$6.35.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvest.jacobs.com%2F&eventid=3190597&sessionid=1&key=F962E41EB2DD9ABDCD0B3FC18F05A647&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $145.97

Company's 52-week low was at $83.54

Price action over last quarter: down 4.45%

Company Overview

Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 55,000 workers. The company generated $13.6 billion in revenue and $970 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2020.

 

