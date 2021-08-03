 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Townsquare Media: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) moved higher by 0.7% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 232.50% year over year to $0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $107,338,000 up by 44.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $102,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Townsquare Media hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45861/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.39

52-week low: $4.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.18%

Company Profile

Townsquare Media Inc is a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. It has three segments. Advertising segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions; Townsquare Interactive segment includes its digital marketing solutions business; and Live Events segment includes concerts, expositions, and other experiential events.

 

Related Articles (TSQ)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Townsquare Media
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Looking Into Townsquare Media's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com