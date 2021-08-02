SBA Communications: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 585.00% over the past year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $575,528,000 up by 13.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $558,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,260,000,000 and $2,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.sbasite.com%2F&eventid=3196512&sessionid=1&key=18C129997974ED659966DF2033EC8FBE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $346.51

Company's 52-week low was at $232.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.14%

Company Description

SBA Communications owns and operates roughly 33,000 cell towers throughout North America, South America, and Africa. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, who install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company owns more than 16,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for three fourths of the company's total revenue in 2020. Internationally, SBA's greatest presence is in Brazil, where it operates roughly 10,000 towers. SBA operates as a real estate investment trust, or REIT.