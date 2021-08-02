SeaSpine Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 68.00% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $47,463,000 higher by 66.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $45,880,000.

Guidance

SeaSpine Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $201,000,000 and $205,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qwwpxifq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.97

Company's 52-week low was at $8.78

Price action over last quarter: down 2.02%

Company Description

SeaSpine Holdings Corp is a medical technology company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has orthobiologics and spinal infusion hardware product categories. Its products are anterior and posterior fixation, access systems, bone graft substitutes, and collagen ceramic metrix. The company mainly operates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It generates revenue by consigning or loaning its products to hospitals and independent sales agents.